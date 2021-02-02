WATCH: Horror moment stolen vehicle smashes into car

THREE teenagers ran from a stolen vehicle that "rear ended" another car in a "high-speed" collision on a Gold Coast highway, police allege.

Shocking footage of the incident, captured by a security guard from Gold Coast Patrol Dogs K9, shows the moment the cars collide on the M1, Oxenford northbound, on Monday, forcing them into opposite directions and sending sparks flying.

Three teens were allegedly seen fleeing the vehicle while a man, 56, was injured and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A security guard captured the moments before and after a crash involving an allegedly stolen car on the Gold Coast. Picture: Gold Coast Patrol Dogs K9

Security guard Wayne Heneker. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Security officer Wayne Heneker, whose colleague saw the crash, said it was "unbelievable that the driver survived that collision".

"He could have been maimed and killed. It was just pure luck that he wasn't," he said.

Police were called to the crash, involving a BMW, allegedly stolen from Surfers Paradise overnight, and a Toyota Corolla about 2.20am.

Police said three teenagers were arrested about an hour later. They were found in another stolen car at Upper Coomera. The car was allegedly taken from a Brisbane property on January 30.

A 16-year-old Molendinar girl, a 14-year-old Pimpama boy, and a 17-year-old Logan Central youth have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The 14-year-old was also charged with possessing ­cannabis.

The incident comes less than a week after the deaths of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field in Brisbane's bayside. They were struck by a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by a 17-year-old youth. He has been charged with two counts of murder.

The incident has put the spotlight on the effectiveness of Queensland's youth justice system and bail laws.

Mr Heneker said his colleague was responding to a client on the M1 when she saw a "high-speed" BMW smash into a Corolla.

He described the crash as "high impact".

Mr Heneker said the footage showed the Corolla being pushed into the guard rails of the median strip, while the BMW slid on its roof for nearly 300 metres.

"She pulled over immediately and she went over to the victim in a Toyota Corolla," Mr Heneker said.

"He stumbled out of his vehicle and she got him off the road … and once he was safe and with someone she went over to the BMW which was on its roof to check on the persons in that vehicle but they all had run off," he said.

"These kids have no remorse and they have no idea what they are doing causing so much grief for the community."

A Hyundai Tuscon allegedly stolen from the Surfers Paradise property was yet to be found, police said.

Police objected to the trio's bail but it is unclear whether it was granted after appearing before a magistrate.

Investigations into whether more juveniles were involved is ongoing.

