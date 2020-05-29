Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

by Judith Kerr
29th May 2020 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CIVILIAN police officer, working in a Toowoomba watch-house, has been sacked after being found guilty of hacking into computers and stealing.

The 35-year-old male assistant watch-house officer, was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing held in the past year found him guilty of misconduct.

Police said the man was from the Southern Police District, which includes Toowoomba and had been working in a watch-house.

Originally published as Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

hacking police stealing watchhouse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health A Rockhampton nurse who contracted coronavirus was blasted for ‘constantly changing her story’ and allegedly lied about her movements to contact tracers.

        • 29th May 2020 10:10 AM
        • 1 Rai_o_Sunshine
        New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        premium_icon New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        News The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has a new CEO

        • 29th May 2020 9:53 AM
        UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

        premium_icon UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

        News The ageing system could be replaced with a modern lighting system

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely