Hyne Timber
Business

WATCH: Hyne Timber set for $14.5M expansion

Stuart Fast
2nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Hyne Timber is undergoing a $14.5 million expansion with new facilities to be built at the company’s Tuan Mill.

Hyne CEO Jon Kleinschimdt said expansion plans had been accelerated following the first stage, the commissioning of the company’s Glue Laminated Timber plant, which relied on the Tuan Mill for lumber feedstock.

He said this meant the company was progressing with the next stage of expansion, installing a new Continuous Drying Kiln at the mill to address this feedstock bottleneck.

(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and CEO of Hyne Timber, Jon Kleinschimdt
“It’ll increase our capacity by 20 per cent, that’ll enable us to respond to the market by providing high, quality, sustainable, recyclable building products,” Mr Kleinschimdt said.

“It’s great confidence in the region we can make these investments.

“We look forward to working with all out suppliers and customers to grow their business, creating more jobs for the region and the increased, sustainable supply of softwood timber.”

The project was funded through the Jobs for Regional Growth Fund and State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the next stage of the project.

“This is a major milestone for our community … the timber industry employs a lot of people,” he said.

“Maryborough was the timber city of the state and we want to be known for our timber.

“We know between now and 2035 we are going to need another 800,000 dwellings in this country and it’ll be great if they’re built out of timber from Hyne.”

