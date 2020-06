A SUNSHINE Coast man has captured incredible footage of turtles swimming around Old Woman Island at Mudjimba yesterday.

Sam Letchford paddled across to the island yesterday for a morning snorkel and said he saw at least 20 turtles swimming around the shore.

Sunshine Coast man Sam Letchford captured incredible footage of turtles swimming around Old Woman Island off Mudjimba on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Letchford

"Literally insane morning," he wrote on Instagram.

Mr Letchford shared footage with the Daily that shows him swimming with about seven of the turtles.