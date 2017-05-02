WATCH: 'Intoxicated' woman dumps metal pole on road

IT SEEMS random acts of stupidity aren't always reserved for the young.

A CCTV camera captured a woman removing a vacancy sign from out the front of a Hervey Bay accommodation bookings office, dragging it off the path and dumping it in the middle of the road.

In the footage, the woman who appears intoxicated, pulls the large flag from its concrete base and walks away with it.

The flag belongs to the Waterfront Apartments in Urangan.

Waterfront Apartments owner Peter Beattie said he couldn't believe his eyes when he watched back the CCTV footage.

"The bit at the bottom of it was solid concrete," Mr Beattie said.

"If nobody got it off the road, someone who have been seriously hurt or even killed.

"It was very dangerous and very irresponsible to put it there."

Hervey Bay Police Senior Constable Paul Cross said the act counts as placing injurious matter on road.

"The penalty for that is about $487 and two demerit points," Sen Const Cross said.

The woman has not been charged.