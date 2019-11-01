WATCH: KFC spooks customers with devilish surprises

THINK you've escaped the horror of Halloween, be afraid, very afraid.



Fast food giant KFC has launched a devilish plan to continue Halloween right into the weekend with Wicked Wings promising 'spooktacular' meals.



In collaboration with Menulog, the fried fiends took Halloween to a new low overnight with customers greeted with a Zombie Colonel, Werewolf Colonel, Skeleton Colonel or Vampire Colonel - all of which was captured on camera.



A contortionist also twisted and spider-walked deliveries to people's door while cheeky KFC 'Jack-In-A-Buckets' sprung unsuspecting victims with snakes and a three-man-band put on a show for lucky punters who were fortunate to secure an encore to their Menulog delivery.



While Halloween haters say it's a bad US tradition, according to to KFC's research, three in 10 Aussies take part in trick or treating.





"Halloween has quickly become a popular holiday in Australia and we're not surprised,'' Kristi Woolrych, from KFC Australia, said.



"Our research shows that 4.35 million Australians are celebrating more now than they did five years ago. KFC always provides a good treat, so we thought…if you've got it, haunt it, and joined in the festivities by giving fans a treat they'll never forget."



Menulog data shows that one of the top three meals Aussies indulged in ahead of Halloween last year were KFC's Wicked Wings.





Devilish discounts on KFC all weekend



Simon Cheng, Marketing Director at Menulog Australia, said: "We loved delivering a bit of fun with KFC this Halloween and are excited to be able to extend this to all Australians over the 'Hallo-weenkend' with 25% off all KFC delivery from Friday to Sunday!"



"We know our customers' Halloween favourites are the Zinger Box and aptly named 'Wicked Wings', so we're proud to be able to deliver these at even better value to customers across the country with this first-ever three day promotion."



The offer runs from Friday, November 1 to Sunday. November 3, offering 25% off all KFC orders nationwide.



Just used the code 'KFCTREATS' at the checkout - valid for all KFC restaurants available on Menulog.