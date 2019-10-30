WATCH: Kybong plane emergency reported to authorities

The 1964 Victa Airtourer MWR lost its wheel but managed to make a safe landing at Kybong Airport on Saturday.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE - PLANE'S ROCKY LANDING AT KYBONG

A "HARD landing attempt" caused a two-seater plane's left wheel to break off and forced an eventual emergency landing at the Kybong Aerodrome on the weekend, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have confirmed.

Witness reports from the scene said the plane's pilot and student passenger avoided disaster after their aircraft lost a wheel and made a dramatic forced landing at the Aerodrome on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.30am, after the plane reportedly lost one of its wheels on the first landing attempt.

An ATSB spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident, clarifying it as an "emergency landing".

"An emergency landing involving a two-seat Victa Airtourer at Gympie aerodrome … has been reported to the ATSB," the spokesperson said.

"The ATSB was advised that the aircraft's left side main undercarriage separated after a hard landing attempt.

"The aircraft then conducted a go-around prior to successfully completing an emergency landing after emergency services had been called.

Police cars at the Kybong Airport after a plane lost its wheel while landing at the weekend.

"The ATSB will not be formally investigating the incident."

The incident was reported to have occurred at about 9.45am.

Initial reports, indicating the plane had circled the aerodrome for the purpose of burning off excess fuel, were inaccurate.