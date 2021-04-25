The Last Post sounds over Howard on Anzac Day 2021

The Last Post sounds over Howard on Anzac Day 2021

The main street of Howard was closed off as the Anzac Day march made its way to the town’s cenotaph.

The march was accompanied by the sound of the bagpipes and ex servicemen and women along with dozens of schoolchildren took part in the parade.

A solemn moment of silence was then held at the cenotaph.

The march followed the dawn parade, held at 4.20am, which was followed by Howard’s dawn service at 5am.

As with many other services on the Fraser Coast today, schoolchildren have turned out in force at Howard to remember those who served and died for their country on those shores at Gallipoli and at many other conflicts since then in which Australian service people have fought and served.

Those who attended the march were then invited back to Burrum District Community Centre for breakfast and a sausage sizzle and the RSL sub-branch, which was also open to the public.

Originally published as WATCH: Last Post sounds out at Howard