Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue assists injured mountain bike rider
News

WATCH: LifeFlight assist injured mountain bike rider

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital, after he was reportedly injured in a mountain bike riding accident this afternoon.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, west of Childers, just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said after a medical assessment, it was decided the patient would be transferred to Bundaberg Hospital by a QAS road crew.

 

MORE STORIES

Rescuers reveal missions that shaped record year

 

Woman flown to hospital following horse riding incident

 

UPDATE: Teen in hospital with broken bones after bike crash

bundaberg bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast Expo 2020

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast Expo 2020

        Whats On Everything for the weekend camping trip.

        Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Premium Content Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Education See why he wanted the Fraser Coast to have a campus

        Preserving history one Heritage building at a time

        Premium Content Preserving history one Heritage building at a time

        Council News The applications will be reviewed by the Heritage Advisory Committee