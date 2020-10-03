Menu
WATCH LIVE: Semi-final spots are up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place in Mackay.
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Basketball Qld U-14 Girls State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Oct 2020 7:00 AM
Semi-final spots will be up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place today in Mackay.  

Reigning BQJBC champions, the undefeated Ipswich Force will look to take another step towards completing the double but will have to get past a tough Mackay side, who also sit without a loss in Pool A after day one.  

While the Gold Coast Waves and Cairns Dolphins are set to battle it out for top spot in Pool B as both teams look to avoid a crossover with the Force in the semi-finals.  

We have all the action here with every game on court four at McDonald's Mackay Stadium streamed live in this story.  

DAY 2 SCHEDULE  

  1. 8am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames  
  2. 9.30am: Girls Division 2 - SD Titans v Mackay Stars  
  3. 11am: Girls Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Ipswich Force  
  4. 12.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SWM Pirates Purple  
  5. 2pm: Girls Division 2 - TBA v TBA  
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals Gold  
  7. 5pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Mackay Meteorettes

