Premier 'comfortable' with current COVID-19 cases

There have been two new coronavirus cases in Queensland overnight, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 28.

It follows more than 20,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the results were linked to existing cases, saying they were comfortable with the latest numbers.

Ms Palaszczuk reaffirmed a unit would be set up by the end of the week to deal with border exemptions.

The Premier said there had been a lot of "media speculation" about the AFL grand final and claimed they were yet to hear from the AFL.

She said it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to host the grand final in Queensland.

The Premier said the decider would bring in millions of dollars for the state, as well as provide an opportunity to build the game further in Queensland.

It comes after there were two new cases recorded yesterday - male student from Staines Memorial College and a nurse from Ipswich Hospital.

It was also revealed that police had apprehended infamous bikie Shane Bowden after he flew into Queensland from Victoria.

As of yesterday, there were 28 active cases across the state with 18 people in hospital.