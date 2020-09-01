Menu
WATCH LIVE: Premier provides update on COVID-19

by Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Queensland during a live press conference from Cairns at 9am today.

It comes after one new case yesterday, which is linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state's southeast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar
As of yesterday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.

Those restrictions, which limit visitors in homes to no more than 10, are in place across Brisbane, Logan, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks health live updates

