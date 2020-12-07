Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

Premier provides update on 2032 Olympic bid

by Hayden Johnson
7th Dec 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is providing an update on Queensland's Olympics bid, which comes after three new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

Ms Palaszczuk is speaking from Parliament House with AOC boss John Coates.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours - all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 16 active cases across the state. There have been 1215 total cases since the pandemic started.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier's COVID update after three new cases

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FEELING THE HEAT: QPWS hits back at fire response criticism

        Premium Content FEELING THE HEAT: QPWS hits back at fire response criticism

        News QPWS says it’s “conducted significant fire mitigation.”

        POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

        Premium Content POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

        News Weekly round up of crime from around the region.

        Traditional owners share fears for island’s cultural sites

        Premium Content Traditional owners share fears for island’s cultural sites

        Environment The blaze on Fraser Island has burned for almost seven weeks

        WEATHER WRAP: What to expect this week

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What to expect this week

        News It’s shaping up to be another hot week for the Fraser Coast