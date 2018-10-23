WATCH: Hervey Bay singer to train with Australian greats

AVALON Brown could sing before she could talk.

At least that is what her family will tell you.

Now, 18 years later, the Hervey Bay local's hard work and talent has landed her a position at the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

WAAPA alumni includes famous performers Hugh Jackman, Francis O'Connor, Marcus Graham, Lisa McCune, Tim Minchin and Emma Matthews.

Hervey Bay singer Avalon Brown

"I have always loved music, my mum is a music teacher," Avalon said.

"There are videos of me singing at two-years-old but I began lessons at age six.

Avalon began training with Gunilla Myren School of Singing at 14 and began to advance her vocal techniques, originally swapping her first love of musical theatre for a new interest in opera.

"I loved Disney princesses and wanted to be one," Avalon said.

"Only recently I have got into opera before that it was musical theatre but I was asked to sing at my uncle's wedding and he wanted some classics and I liked the way it sounded.

"I like opera over everything else because it has so much depth of emotion and you can put so much into it to give the audience a really touching experience.

"I think you get a big dramatic sound you don't get with any other kind of music."

Hervey Bay singer Avalon Brown

Currently on her gap year, Avalon will begin her four-year Bachelor of music with a major in classical performance voice next February after aceing her singing audition in Sydney last month.

"I'm very excited, I sang for Emma Mathews who will be my teacher at my audition in Sydney.

"She sat down with me at the end and had a big talk about where my voice is and where it could be and she said she would really love to teach me, which was such a big compliment."

Avalon revealed her ultimate goal was to stand and perform on the Sydney Opera House stage.

Hervey Bay singer Avalon Brown heading to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts to further her music career. Pictured with her music teacher Gunilla Myren.

Singing teacher Guilla Myren said Avalon's drive and determination added to her natural talent.

"You don't get a position like this unless you are prepared to work really hard for it. She really pushes herself," she said

"It has been a pure joy to teach her."

Avalon even spent two years learning and perfecting the song 'The Girl in 14G' which requires three vocal changes from Opera to Jazz and musical theatre.

Watch her performance above.