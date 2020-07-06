Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man charged after alleged dangerous driving ends in crash
News

WATCH: Man's alleged dangerous driving ends in crash

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
6th Jul 2020 12:25 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been captured on film driving in a Yamanto carpark, moments before crashing his car.

Police will allege the man, 29, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9pm last night after reports a car had crashed into a pole.

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly crashing his car into a power pole in Yamanto.
A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly crashing his car into a power pole in Yamanto.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of drink driving, one count of failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash and one count of obstructing police.

The man, 29, will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 4.

car crashes dangerous driving charges editors picks police queensland police servce
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News The federal government will spend $1 billion to turn trash into a treasure trove of jobs across the country.

        Crash: One trapped for 30 minutes, car crushed

        premium_icon Crash: One trapped for 30 minutes, car crushed

        News A person was trapped for 30 minutes in a morning crash

        ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        News Shark attack victim saved young man's life in rip

        -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        premium_icon -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        News Southeast Queensland has woken to a freezing start to the week