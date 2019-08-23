Menu
Urangan Kondari Hotel armed robbery
News

WATCH: Knife-wielding man holds up Bay hotel

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:00 PM
A MAN brandishing a knife has demanded money from staff at the Kondari Hotel in Urangan before leaving the premises with an undisclosed amount of cash.

CCTV footage shows the man, wearing a dark hoodie and a light pair of pants, walked through the gaming room of the hotel before approaching staff.

The incident happened just after midnight on Thursday.

It was one of two armed robberies on the Fraser Coast on Thursday night, with Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel also targeted.

Two men remain on the after holding up the hotel with a gun.

cctv footage fccrime fcpolice fraser coast knife urangan
