AIC School sport: Football and rugby
Rugby League

Watch: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick’s Shorncliffe

by Kyle Pollard
3rd Aug 2019 11:03 AM

The inaugural round of the AIC rugby league went off without a hitch last week as Iona, St Patrick's and Villanova made it onto the winners list in the Open grade.

We were there to cover all the action, with all Padua v Iona games from Grade 9 and up livestreamed on the website.

Check out the full schedule of action below for this Saturday's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 2

Saturday, August 3 at Frasers Road, Ashgrove

*Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's

*Padua v Villanova

*St Laurence's v St Edmund's

*Bye: Iona College

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

aic marist ashgrove rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

