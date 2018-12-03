WATCH: Maryborough's new business in town

DRIVE THRU TWIST: The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee's Amy Bates, 25, and franchisor Paula Anderson at the new Maryborough Drive Thru. The store opened on Monday and serves coffee, hot and cold drinks and food to those on the road.

MARYBOROUGH'S business community has a new kid on the block who brings the promise of quick food and great coffee without leaving your car.

The new drive-thru coffee and "on-the-go" snack business, The Fast Lane, opened their doors officially for the first time yesterday.

Founder Paula Anderson said the company employed seven locals after a "proactive landlord" pitched the Heritage City site as an ideal location.

"This will be our seventh franchise," Ms Anderson said.

New business in Maryborough: The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee founder Paula Anderson talks about why the company chose Maryborough for their seventh franchise.

"We have two already in Rockhampton and we wanted to fill in this part of Queensland, we are currently looking at other sites in Hervey Bay, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

Ms Anderson got the idea for a drive-thru coffee business after she saw similar concepts in Victoria.

"We serve food that can be easily heated and eaten on the run," she said.

"We have everything from ham and cheese toasties and croissants, pies, sausage rolls through to muffins, protein balls to cookies."

The company's first franchise opened in 2009 at an old service station building in Dubbo and has grown to specialise in espresso coffee, premium teas, cool-and-refreshing freezies or drinks over ice.

"We like to think we supply happy in a cup."

Located at 302 Alice St, the store is open seven days a week.