WATCH: Masked youths armed with broomsticks rob supermarket

WANDAL IGA staff members were just two minutes away from finishing their Sunday night shift when a group of five youths entered the store determined to leave with stolen goods.

Instead of performing end of shift processes, IGA staff ended their night fighting off the gang, some of whom were wearing masks, others armed with broomsticks.

Store manager Karen Ross was horrified by the events.

"Why are they doing it? I don't understand they're so young," Mrs Ross said this morning.

CCTV footage from IGA Wandal.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK240619awiga2

She had spent the first half of her day watching two of her staff being attacked on the security footage - the sight has left her fuming.

"You can quite clearly see them laying punches," Mrs Ross said.

The footage shows the group of five walk to the back of the store, arm themselves with broomsticks from the shelves and put on gloves.

They then walk to the front of the store to confront the junior staff member at the checkouts, before hitting him with the brooms and stealing cigarettes.

A senior member of staff came to the aid of her colleague but was punched multiple times by one of the females until the attack was broken up by the junior staff member.

The senior member of staff had locked the doors while the group were at the back of the store, but during the fight one of the criminals pushed the exit button to give the five associates waiting outside access to the store. At least one youth entered the store with a stick and engaged in the altercation.

The group then left the store carrying cigarettes and a charity collection tin.

Mrs Ross wants to see the group brought to justice.

"I hope something happens to them, not just get a slap on the wrist because if it's happened now, who's to say it won't happen again," she said.

Since staff members called to tell her about the robbery at 9pm last night she has been working to avoid another theft.

"I keep thinking how we could have prevented it, but the shop was still open," Mrs Ross said.

Her first step in preventing the crime will be employing security to man the front doors at night.

Mrs Ross hopes improved security will increase the safety of her staff members and decrease the chances of another attack.

She credited her staff for their actions.

Last night, the 17-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries before going home for the night.

Police have charged one juvenile with five offences, including attempted robbery, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police are still investigating the incident.