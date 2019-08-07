WATCH: Massive scale of Bay's new aviation precinct revealed

THE Fraser Coast's aviation precinct, tipped to bring high-tech manufacturing industries to the region's doorstep, is taking shape.

Drone photos have captured the impressive scope of civil construction works at the precinct, located near the Hervey Bay Airport.

The works will pave the way for the construction of a new high-tech aircraft manufacturing centre, tipped to bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

Drone photos of the construction of the Hervey Bay aviation precinct out near the Airport. The works are expected to finish by the end of the month. Contributed

Construction is expected to finish within a month.

Astro Aero will be the first resident at the precinct, with their proposed manufacturing facility expected to generate more than $16 million in direct annual wages and salaries once in production