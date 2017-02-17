WATCH: M'boro filmmaker claims award for short film

A SHORT film about a soldier fighting to find a girl named Ruby on a futuristic battleground has scored several awards for a young Maryborough filmmaker.

Nick Aiton said he was not expecting the film to get the attention it did, but he was thrilled when he and those who helped him make the film, titled Ruby, received the awards from the Australian Screen Industry Network at a ceremony last year.

The film, which was shot on the Fraser Coast took them just a day to make and Nick described it as being a science fiction drama.

The film cost Nick about $20 to make, which was "basically spent on food," he said wryly.

In addition to the tiny budget, his crew member Jacob Severs was recovering from surgery the day they shot Ruby, he had a head cold and his lead actor was struck down with food poisoning.

But such was their commitment to the project, they powered through the setbacks.

The lead actor in the film, Hervey Bay's Nathan Richter, received one of the awards for his performance, while Sam Horne , formerly of Hervey Bay, was named most valuable crew member.

Adam Swinson, also from the Fraser Coast, claimed the award for highest achievement for sound composing and Nick received the Tony Bonner award for best emerging talent in the film industry.

"Our short film Ruby is viewable on YouTube or from our website," Nick said.

"The film is a sci-fi drama type film featuring a futuristic soldier who has to deal with a few conditions of being left behind enemy lines and gets a radio call and decides to investigate.

"The person who called on the radio is a woman named Ruby.

"I'm not going to spoil any of the actual plotline of the fi;lm, you'll have to go watch and find out."

The short film Nick and his crew created was competing against other short films with budgets between $5000 and $50,000."

Nick said he relied on people volunteering their time of make a film become a reality.

He said he couldn't believe that his team claimed four awards on the night.

"This has given us even more drive than we had before," he said.

Nick has shared a number of films to his YouTube channel, Harlequin Films Aust, and is hoping people will take the time to watch.

He is currently working on a new short film that has also been shot on the Fraser Coast.

He described the new film as an action drama.