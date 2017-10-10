WATCH: M'boro man has lucky escape as trampoline goes flying

A trampoline went flying near a Maryborough home, nearly hitting a man who was looking outside at the wild weather.

A MARYBOROUGH man has had a lucky escape after a trampoline went flying past him on Tuesday during the wild weather.

Ben Turner walked out to look at the heavy rain at his house near Maryborough Hospital and was stunned a minute later when a trampoline went flying by.

Mr Turner said the trampoline went within two metres of hitting him.

"I was just standing there and the wind was hectic so I stood back," he said.

Maryborough received more than 16mm of rain during the downpour.