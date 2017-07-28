WATCH: Meet the next gen of Fraser Coast green thumbs

THEY'RE the next generation of green thumbs who are making the Fraser Coast a better place to live, and it all starts with one small tree.

Grade Two students at Urangan Point State School took part in National Tree Day celebrations across the region's schools with a tree-planting event on Friday.

Students planted about 20 native Australian trees along the school grounds.

Grade Two teacher Alissa Huk said it was important for the kids to understand the value of looking after the environment.

"They're the future generation, so they need to understand how important it is to stay sustainable when they come of age," Ms Huk said.

"We have a garden unit at the school that involves tree planting, and we cover at topics like green waste and looking after the environment.

"The kids get quite excited with activities like this, it's special for them."

National Tree Day has been celebrated for about 21 years across Australia, with over 23 million trees planted since the event started in 1996.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will host a tree-planting event at Doolong Rd this Sunday from 8.30am til 1.30pm. Tools and equipment will be provided by the council.

Register here.