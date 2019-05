A watersprout that formed off the coast of Penrith Island.

A FISHERMAN has captured a waterspout on the south-west side of Penrith Island.

Jack Spratt posted the photos to Facebook, and said he's only ever seen a few before.

"It's a bit like a ... mini tornado," he said. "We were about (6.5km) from the spout."

Mr Spratt said the waterspout was sucking water from about 100m around and described it as a "vortex on the water".

He said they saw a second one on the north side of the island.