WATCH: Morcombes share Daniel's story to keep kids safe

Blake Antrobus
7th Jun 2017

RECOGNISE, react and report are three simple steps Denise and Bruce Morcombe are hoping will save other families from experiencing their grief.

Wearing their signature red shirts, in honour of their murdered son Daniel's favourite colour, the pair visited Xavier Catholic College yesterday to teach students about staying safe in public and online.

HANDS UP: Denise and Bruce Morcombe from the Daniel Morcombe foundation visited Xavier Catholic College yesterday, educating junior students on child safety.
HANDS UP: Denise and Bruce Morcombe from the Daniel Morcombe foundation visited Xavier Catholic College yesterday, educating junior students on child safety. Blake Antrobus

Mr Morcombe said linking Daniel's story to the message made kids "sit up and think 'what can I do to protect myself and my brothers and sisters and friends?'"

"So if they feel something's not quite right, they're sweating, their heart's pounding... then react, by running, screaming to a safe place... but most importantly report - set up a network of adults they can turn to and ask for help.

