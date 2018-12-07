Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Pialba Burrum Heads Rd speed changes
News

WATCH: Motorists advised of new speed limits in Eli Waters

Jessica Lamb
by
7th Dec 2018 12:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been warned to comply with speed limit changes on a busy Fraser Coast road.

Pialba Burrum Heads Rd in Eli Waters underwent recently-completed construction across the past year to upgrade the intersection at Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd, Scrub Hill Rd and Wide Bay Dr.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the 80km speed sign was removed during the intersection upgrade which is near two local schools.

Speed limit confusion - Pialba Burrum Heads road goes straight from 60 kph to 100kph heading towards Dundowran, as opposed to the 80 zone the opposite way.
Speed limit confusion - Pialba Burrum Heads road goes straight from 60 kph to 100kph heading towards Dundowran, as opposed to the 80 zone the opposite way. Cody Fox

"We are gradually removing the buffer zones between speed limits on Queensland roads," she said.

"Instead of the incremental speed changes from 60km to 80km and then 100 km, the 60km speed limit will end where the 100km starts, and vice versa."

The spokeswoman confirmed an advisory '60 ahead' sign would be installed before the 60km zone to advise motorists to slow down.

"Due to ongoing development in the area, the 60km speed limit will be extended west of the Drury Ln and Serenity Dr intersections," she said.

"Speeding is one of the fatal five behaviours and motorists should observe and comply with speed limits to protect all road users."

New 100km and 60km speed signs will be installed west of the intersection by December 14 if the weather permits.

fccommunity fcroads fraser coast hervey bay pialba burrum heads road
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The biggest misconceptions according to a local Uber driver

    premium_icon The biggest misconceptions according to a local Uber driver

    News Since Cameron Thomas moved to Hervey Bay with his family from Brisbane more than five years ago, he hasn't looked back

    Don't miss our Kindy graduation

    Don't miss our Kindy graduation

    News From Tuesday you will also be able to view our accompanying videos

    Lost credit card gets into the wrong hands

    premium_icon Lost credit card gets into the wrong hands

    Crime A Urangan man went on a shopping spree with the stole card.

    11 projects tipped to change the face of the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon 11 projects tipped to change the face of the Fraser Coast

    News The Chronicle has named some of the region's major developments

    Local Partners