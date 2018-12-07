WATCH: Motorists advised of new speed limits in Eli Waters

RESIDENTS have been warned to comply with speed limit changes on a busy Fraser Coast road.

Pialba Burrum Heads Rd in Eli Waters underwent recently-completed construction across the past year to upgrade the intersection at Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd, Scrub Hill Rd and Wide Bay Dr.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the 80km speed sign was removed during the intersection upgrade which is near two local schools.

Speed limit confusion - Pialba Burrum Heads road goes straight from 60 kph to 100kph heading towards Dundowran, as opposed to the 80 zone the opposite way. Cody Fox

"We are gradually removing the buffer zones between speed limits on Queensland roads," she said.

"Instead of the incremental speed changes from 60km to 80km and then 100 km, the 60km speed limit will end where the 100km starts, and vice versa."

The spokeswoman confirmed an advisory '60 ahead' sign would be installed before the 60km zone to advise motorists to slow down.

"Due to ongoing development in the area, the 60km speed limit will be extended west of the Drury Ln and Serenity Dr intersections," she said.

"Speeding is one of the fatal five behaviours and motorists should observe and comply with speed limits to protect all road users."

New 100km and 60km speed signs will be installed west of the intersection by December 14 if the weather permits.