WATCH: Mugged on Bay whale season's first day

WHALE season is off to a cracking start according to local operators, with some even being mugged in the first day.

The official whale watching season kicked off on Saturday with four pods of juvenile whales delighting locals and tourists alike.

Freedom Whales III Whale Watch and Charters crew member Natalie Butcher told the Chronicle on their way back to the mainland on Saturday, their charter was held-up by whales - a behaviour known as 'mugging'.

Being mugged on the first day of whale season. Freedom 3 whale watching

"They came up to the right side of the boat and were very interested in us for about half an hour or so," she said.

"We saw about seven juvenile whales in three pods of varying shapes and sizes which for a first day is brilliant.

"We had some good bookings for the end of the school holidays and hope the season gets even better from here."

Pacific Whale Foundation Australia operations manager Scott Whitcombe said although the exact dates of the whales' migration changed every year, their appearance was about a similar time to last year.

"It was good first day with great weather and lots of people out on the boats," he said.

"Booking are looking great this week as well.

"This year we are continuing with our swim with whales impact study as well as our photo ID program."