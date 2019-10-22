Watch never ends for world whale capital

Hera Sengers took this photo of a humpback whale breaching in Hervey Bay.

THE whale season may have drawn to a close but for the Bay's experts, the watch never ends.

Since receiving the coveted whale heritage site recognition, Hervey Bay's responsibility to lead the way in sustainable whale tourism has grown.

In short, the spotlight is on us more than ever before.

Meeting the expectations that come with this lofty title will require proactive thinking and planning for the future.

So Wally Franklin's desire to see an end to swim-with-whales experiences, while sure to ruffle a few feathers in the tourism industry, needs to be considered.

As does the push for a dedicated whale rescue team.

Accepting the status quo and not looking for ways to improve and grow is not what should be expected of a global leader.

Hervey Bay leads the world when it comes to sustainable and responsible whale-watching.

Now is not the time to become complacent and rest on our "world whale capital” laurels.

Perhaps the ideas being put forward are not perfect and need to be refined.

But they need to be considered, to continually prove our worth as the whale capital.