WATCH: New-look Seafront Oval nearly ready for use

NEW turf being laid on Seafront Oval is the latest sign the revamp of one of Hervey Bay's most-used public spaces is almost ready.

It follows more than six months of extensive earthworks and landscaping at the Esplanade site to improve the oval and develop the neighbouring $2.6 million Pialba Youth Precinct.

Drone footage reveals the majority of the Fraser Coast council's work at Seafront Oval is nearing completion, with workers laying grass.

The new Pialba skate park, which will include a parkour area, is still under construction.

Construction work on the new skate park at the Pialba Youth Precinct is set to finish on September 14.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said the council would soon start discussions about what events would be located there upon completion.

"It's one thing to talk about what the space will look like, but another with events," Cr Taylor said.

"I think it will be an exciting time for the region, looking to a renewed and revamped Seafront Oval."

New turf is laid on Seafront Oval as work on the Hervey Bay landmark nears its conclusion.

Cr Taylor said the oval, which had prior histories as a rubbish dump for Hervey Bay and a sports ground for rugby union clubs, had received no "real significant work to make it into a community space" until now.

"It's now been specifically built to engage the changing population (of the Fraser Coast)," he said.

As part of the precinct's development, more than 6500 plants and a new footpath have been installed around the oval. A state-of-the-art LED screen has been mounted on the new stage for use during major events.

The oval is expected to be ready by August, in time for the Whale Festival, while the entire Pialba Youth Precinct, including the skate park, will be opened on September 14.