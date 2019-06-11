Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Rockhampton Grammar v Kirwan SHS

11th Jun 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School kicking off from 1.45pm.

The 2015 national schoolboys champions the Kirwan Bears play Rockhampton Grammar School this afternoon, before taking on keen rivals St Brendan's College tomorrow in two days worth of Aaron Payne Cup action in Mackay.

Two wins could hand Kirwan top spot on the competition ladder heading into the competition's knockout stages.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

More Stories

rockhampton grammar school rugby league schoolboy rugby league sport

Top Stories

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    Rugby League The Allan Langer Cup and Aaron Payne Cup will be live streamed again this week on local websites. Check out the schedule here to watch our future stars.

    Man entrapped after car rollover

    Man entrapped after car rollover

    News It took emergency services about an hour to free a man.

    St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    premium_icon St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    News The idea was sparked after the girls were chased by a dog

    $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    premium_icon $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    News More details of the budget will be revealed in parliament today