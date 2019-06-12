Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park

by Lachlan Grey
12th Jun 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Welcome to today's live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup clash between Marsden SHS and Keebra Park, kicking off from 6pm. WATCH THE GAME LIVE NOW.

Marsden flexed their muscle last week in a dominant 50-22 victory over St Mary's, while Keebra Park are licking their wounds after a shock loss to Wavell Heights.

Join commentator Peter Psaltis at Marsden's home ground as the action gets underway by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above, then come back after the match for an exclusive highlights package and match report from rugby league reporter Lachlan Grey.

More Stories

allan langer cup keebra park live stream marsen state high school schoolboy footy

Top Stories

    MPs clash over funding after Regional Deal roadblock

    premium_icon MPs clash over funding after Regional Deal roadblock

    News 'You would think with the massive swing against Labor in the last Federal election they would have done things differently'

    BUDGET BREAKDOWN: What's in it for the Coast?

    premium_icon BUDGET BREAKDOWN: What's in it for the Coast?

    Politics How did the Fraser Coast fare in the budget? Find out here

    • 12th Jun 2019 5:30 PM