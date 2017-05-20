Watch Origin and raise money for a great cause

SUPPORT your favourite team and raise money for a great Fraser Coast cause at this year's State of Origin live screening of game one at the Beach House Hotel.

Grab your mates and watch the massive sporting event on the hotel's big screen while digging into some tasty footy snacks provided on the night.

Entry will cost $20 into the event, and all of the money raised is set to go towards the 2017 Dunga Derby, raising funds for the Rally for a Cause charity.

Drinks will be available to buy at the private bar.

Game one is on May 31 from 7pm.