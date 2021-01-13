Menu
A man comes to the rescue of an osprey in Hervey Bay waters.
News

WATCH: Osprey rescued after getting tangled in fishing line

Carlie Walker
13th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Footage has been shared of an osprey tangled in fishing line being rescued in the waters off Scarness this week.

It comes after the death of a Urangan osprey last year after hooks became embedded in its neck and wing.

The footage, credited to Judy Hunter, was shared by 7NEWS Wide Bay and shows the man keeping the bird afloat while setting it free from the fishing line tangled around its wing.

It is understood the bird was taken into care by wildlife rescuers after it was freed on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, the Fraser Coast Regional Council installed three new tackle bins at Urangan in an effort to stop such incidents.

The Urangan osprey lost its fight for life after hooks became embedded in its neck and wing.
Well-known osprey Queenie was snagged by a double gang fishhook and, despite undergoing emergency surgery, died as a result of her injuries.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the loss of Queenie highlighted the need for fishers to be responsible with their tackle.

"Embedded fishhooks and entanglement by discarded fishing line are a serious threat to our wildlife and we don't want to lose another beautiful creature," he said.

"It is a common occurrence with birds and marine animals here on the Fraser Coast, so we need to take responsibility and prevent this from happening as much as possible."

