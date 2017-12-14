Menu
Watch out for new Telstra scam on Fraser Coast

A new Telstra scam has hit the Fraser Coast.
Inge Hansen
IF YOU are a Telstra customer and receive an email stating you're entitled to a refund - disregard it straight away.

There have been reports in Hervey Bay of an email which claims customers have been charged twice due to a system area.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The email requests customers to complete a claim in order to be refunded.

It states the amount will be returned to your credit card within three business days.

A refund bill number and an email address appearing legitimate make this scam easy to fall for.

Anyone who receives this email should delete it straight away.

Topics:  fccrime fraser coast scam telstra

Fraser Coast Chronicle
