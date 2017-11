IT IS official - The Pialba Adventure Playground is open to the public.

Construction began more than three months ago by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The $900,000 playground features 7.6m climbing towers and stainless steal slides.

Originally planned to be located at the Seafront Oval, the playground was built on an area near the All-Abilities Playground.