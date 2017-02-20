WATCH: Pigeon filmed racing traffic on busy M'boro road

DOWN by the car! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's-

Wait, it is a bird.

Maryborough resident Sirena Butcher didn't know what to think when she saw the rogue pigeon racing alongside her car on Saltwater Creek Rd last Sunday morning.

So she got her partner to start filming.

"First, it aligned with me at the driverside window, and I did a double-take before realising there was a bird flying beside me," she said.

"It flew over the top of the car and followed us all the way to the lights. It was pretty exciting."

It created a whirlwind when she posted footage of the pigeon to the Maryborough Community Facebook page, with some commenters just as astonished as her.

Sirena Butcher and her partner caught incredible footage of the racing pigeon along Saltwater Creek Rd on Sunday morning. Contributed

"It does this all the time. (I) go to Maryborough daily and every second day I am racing this pigeon," Jessie McKenzie wrote.

Maryborough resident Sonja Finn relayed a similar experience seeing the bird race alongside another car last Thursday.

"I saw it about 7am on Thursday morning following a lady in a grey car - it was awesome! The lady ended up pulling over it was almost playing chicken with her car," she wrote in response.

While Ms Butcher said it was exciting to see, she did hold concerns about potential distractions to drivers on the road.

"It could be dangerous that drivers get distracted. I'm concerned if I would hit the pigeon, or if it would get hurt," she said.

It is unknown if the pigeon is owned by a community member or if it belongs to the Maryborough Pigeon Racing Club.

Have you snapped this racing pigeon around Maryborough? Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.