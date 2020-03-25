Breaking Watch the PM provide a virus update 25th Mar 2020 10:58 AM 0 More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders 0 coronavirus Read More Login to follow editors picks Read More Login to follow live video Read More Login to follow prime minister Read More Login to follow scott morrison Read More Login to follow update Read More Login to follow coronavirus editors picks live video prime minister scott morrison update Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon History told on vibrant school mural News Artist Akos Juhasz was commissioned to create the masterpiece to give people a good reason to turn off the highway and visit the town of Howard. 25th Mar 2020 11:30 AM premium_icon ‘Not good enough’: Mum refused test despite symptoms Health A Sunshine Coast business owner who came into contact with overseas travellers says she was refused a coronavirus test despite displaying multiple symptoms. 2 premium_icon Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down Careers New jobs hope emerges as major employer offers 30 jobs in an industry that is not closing down premium_icon Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus Crime VIDEO: A man walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus ... that's the joke a man thought was funny, sharing this video to Facebook. premium_icon OFFICE CLOSED: Bay school’s move to stop virus spread News ‘We take this measure to ensure your safety’ 25th Mar 2020 11:00 AM premium_icon Two-week east coast crime spree ends in Mackay Crime Police allege the man, 21, caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and is linked incidents from Mackay to Cairns.