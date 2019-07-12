WATCH: Romantic referee's touching proposal at state cup

A ROMANTIC referee has managed to upstage players with an on-field proposal at the same sporting event where they first met four years ago.

Matt Butler popped the question to his girlfriend and fellow referee Danielle Nunn at the conclusion of an under 12 game at the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay.

The proposal was witnessed by at least 100 people at the Tavistock St sports grounds where more than 8000 people have converged for the touch carnival.

Danielle had a sneaking suspicion something was happening when the field became swamped by referees just prior to the end of the game.

In the middle of field 20 and in front of friends, referees and spectators Matt got down on one knee and asked "Will you marry me?”

With tears of joy streaming down her face Danielle held out her left hand and replied: "Yes”. The gathering crowd erupted into applause as the newly engaged Gold Coast couple hugged in the middle of the field.

After many hugs and congratulations from the crowd the happy couple took time to speak to the Chronicle.

"I had been planning this for four or five months,” Matt said.

"It was love at first sight when I first saw Danielle refereeing at the Junior State Cup four years ago.”

It was on field 20 at the same game slot that they refereed their first game together. "It was only fitting that I proposed to her, here at this time,” Matt said.

Danielle was asked about what is it that makes Matt so special. "He has changed me for the better. I don't honestly have any idea what I would do without him.

"He makes me strive to be a better person.” she said.

For Matt it is how Danielle challenges him to be a better human being.

The couple said they would let the moment sink in before they started work on their wedding plans.

"Who knows, we may need to book field 20 for the ceremony,” Matt said.