Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

WATCH: SEQ Invitational junior Aussie rules finals

Tom Threadingham
16th Oct 2020 5:28 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A big day of high school aussie rules battles will be played out on the Sunshine Coast as the SEQ Invitational grand finals get under way.

 

Junior and senior male and female outfits will face off at Maroochydore Multisports Complex from 8.15am across four livestreamed games on Saturday.

SEQ Invitational female preliminary final replays

SEQ Invitational male preliminary final replays

Palm Beach Currumbin have proven the heavyweights of the competition to be featuring in every grand final on Saturday.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

SEQ Invitational

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr male grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Helensvale SHS (Field 1)

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr female grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Varsity State College (Field 3 - Not livestreamed)

9.30am: SEQ Inv: Snr male grand final: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin ( Field 1)

11am: SEQ Inv: Senior female grand final - Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (Field 1)

More Stories

Show More
afl aussie rules maroochydore multisport complex seq invitational finals
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast property owner fined $40k for illegal land clearing

        Premium Content Coast property owner fined $40k for illegal land clearing

        Council News A Fraser Coast man has copped a massive fine for breaching council rules

        GALLERY: Every arrival at the Xavier Catholic College formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: Every arrival at the Xavier Catholic College formal

        News Students stun on red carpet, dance night away after eased restrictions

        Why crash cop’s connection to military museum runs deep

        Premium Content Why crash cop’s connection to military museum runs deep

        News Famously frank former forensic crash investigator and military buff lands a new...

        EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Opinion It’s anyone’s game and the behaviour of major parties could be playing into minor...