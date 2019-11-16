Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Aerial footage of Clumber fire
News

WATCH: Shocking video footage shows grim reality of fire

Bianca Hrovat
15th Nov 2019 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services footage shows the unpredictable fire that continues to devastate the Main Range and its surrounding communities.

The Clumber fire stretches across four separate fire fronts at Tarome, Spicers Peak, Moogerah and Mount Alphen.

The dangerous blaze closed the Cunningham Hwy as it caused debris to fall from mountain tops and heightened the possibility of bitumen melting.

The Tarome front is currently moving from the highway through to Campsite Road, Ryan Road and Simmonds Road, in the vicinity of The Bluff.

bushfires cunningham highway video
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIREYS POEM: ‘What the hell are we fighting for?’

        FIREYS POEM: ‘What the hell are we fighting for?’

        News Toogoom rural firefighter Peter Byster wrote this poem after a long shift fighting the Kilkivan bushfire in Black Snake earlier this week

        Footy club treasurer sentenced over $17k theft

        premium_icon Footy club treasurer sentenced over $17k theft

        Crime A Hervey Bay mum stole $17k from her local sporting club

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        premium_icon Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        News 'I’ll go and see what this strange looking man wants'