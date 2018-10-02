WATCH: Soaring great-granny ticks skydiving off bucket list

SUPERWOMAN: 90-year-old Kathleen Glock and Skydive Hervey Bay owner Peter Agnew. after Ms Glock jumped 1400ft on to a Hervey Bay beach on Friday.

AT 90-YEARS-OLD, Kathleen Glock is still searching for new experiences - like freefalling from 14,000 ft at 200km/h.

The Hervey Bay great-grandmother fulfilled one of her ultimate bucket-list achievements by skydiving on to a Urangan beach on Friday.

Strapped to Skydive Hervey Bay owner Peter Agnew, the senior soared through the air before sticking a graceful landing on the stretch of beach near the Reefworld Aquarium about 4.30pm.

It was a case of better later than never for the thrill-seeker.

"I was supposed to do it for my 80th birthday, but it got put off again and again,” Ms Glock said.

"It was a really wonderful experience being able to look out on Hervey Bay, all the shapes look like the Aurora Borealis,” she said.

"We tried to organise it for May this year, when I turned 90, but it was too windy to get in the plane.”

With windswept hair and collecting her parachute Ms Glock joked she was looking forward to skydiving again on her 100th birthday.

"I can cross it off the bucket list now,” she said.

"I'm still able to do it because I walk every morning for an hour to keep fit and healthy, that's my secret.”

Ms Glock's jump follows a long-running skydiving tradition, a custom that has now spanned four generations of her family.

Her daughter-in-law Pat, grand-daughter Kirsty and great-grandson Jaxon have made similar jumps throughout the years.

Daughter Kirsty described her mum as a "tough old stick” who was always active during her earlier years.

"She was always very brave when we were growing up, and very family-oriented,” she said.

"I'm very proud of her especially since she's able to do this at her age.”