Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Softball Rockhampton’s open men’s final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will face off in Softball Rockhampton's open men's grand final today.

The decider will be livestreamed on this website at noon.

Frenchville finished on top of the ladder after the regular season and will start firm favourites today.

But the Magpies Mongrels, whose line-up includes youth and experience, will be determined to put in a strong showing.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the start of the game.

livestreaming rockhampton softball rockhampton softball grand final
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID SEWAGE EXPLAINER: Why results differ and what’s next

        Premium Content COVID SEWAGE EXPLAINER: Why results differ and what’s next

        News The Chronicle spoke exclusively with Queensland’s Chief Health Officer.

        WIND FARM TIMELINE: 16 stories on how $2b project progressed

        Premium Content WIND FARM TIMELINE: 16 stories on how $2b project progressed

        News How the $2billion proposal has played out on Coast

        'Five years of gains in five weeks': COVID’s silver lining

        Premium Content 'Five years of gains in five weeks': COVID’s silver lining

        Education What announcement means for one Fraser Coast school.