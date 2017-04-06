29°
WATCH: Speedway rider's flooded river run to the races

Pam McKay
| 8th Apr 2017 11:00 AM
RIVER RIDE: Zane Keleher and Michael Rains use a tinny to get the race bikes and equipment to Gracemere, ready for the road trip to Maryborough.
RIVER RIDE: Zane Keleher and Michael Rains use a tinny to get the race bikes and equipment to Gracemere, ready for the road trip to Maryborough. Contributed ROK060417azane2

THERE'S no doubting Zane Keleher's commitment to his sport.

Determined to compete at the Maryborough Open speedway championship this weekend, there was no way the flooded Fitzroy was going to stop him.

 

Isolated by floodwaters at his Alton Downs property, he devised an ingenious plan to get his racing bikes and equipment to the home of his mechanic Michael Rains at Gracemere ready for the road trip to Maryborough.

It was a day-long endeavour that involved numerous round trips on water and by road.

"We've had a bit of an adventurous week so far," Zane said, before detailing just what was involved in completing the mission on Wednesday.

"I live at Alton Downs on the Fitzroy River. We're completely isolated at the moment, we're living on an island basically.

"We loaded the bikes on to the boat and headed upstream, about a 45-minute boat ride one way. We found dry land where we could take the bikes off and could load them on to the car.

"From there we went via car along Ridgelands Rd, out through Dalma, Stanwell, back around through the Capricorn Hwy out to Gracemere - about another hour and a half drive.

"We did quite a few trips to get both bikes and all the equipment that I needed for the weekend. It pretty much took all day."

 

Zane Keleher has gone to incredible lengths to ensure he rides this weekend.
Zane Keleher has gone to incredible lengths to ensure he rides this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK060417azane1

Zane said he and Michael were "smart about it", careful not to overload the tinny and travelling close to the bank to avoid the rapid flow in the middle of the river.

The champion racer has always gone above and beyond to get to competitions but he said this was the most extreme effort he had ever put in.

"I think this one takes the cake," he said.

"I want to continue on my pathway to becoming a professional motorbike rider so I don't want to miss any opportunity to race.

"My practice hasn't been as regular as I would like as I've been away in Townsville for work for the last month. It's not ideal but I'm feeling pretty confident about the weekend.

"I want to make the A final and if I can I will be going for the win."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alton downs fitzroy river flood gracemere speedway zane keleher

