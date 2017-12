THE sun is out and so are the children of Hervey Bay.

After days of constant rain, children were finally able to enjoy the recently opened Pialba Adventure Playground.

The playground is located on the esplanade and features 7.6m climbing towers and stainless steel slides.

Olivia and Oscar Ikonen wore themselves out playing on the new Pialba Adventure Playground. Inge Hansen