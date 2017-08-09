WATCH: Synchronised whales playing in Bay are loved up

TWO whales that were filmed synchronised swimming in the waters off Hervey Bay were actually expressing their love for one another.
Vicki Neville took the photo aboard Hervey Bay whale watching vessel Tasman Venture and on Tuesday the whale researcher said the cute video revealed more than what was immediately seen.
She said the actions and behaviours of the two whales signaled the start of a courtship.
While it was not unusual for whales to mug boats and spy hop out of curiosity, Ms Neville said the behaviour of the whales suggested they were "in love".
A 10/10 for the synchronised spy hop!! #visitfrasercoast #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia #tasmanventure pic.twitter.com/F6b6q5fgYn— Tasman Venture (@Tasmanventure) August 5, 2017
The two had also been spotted cuddling each other, she said.
She said the region had experienced a brilliant start to the whale watching season.
"The weather has been awesome," she said.
She said the whales had been mugging the boats and providing plenty of close encounters.