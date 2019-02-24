Menu
Car ploughs into fences, rolls in Maryborough
News

WATCH: Terrifying moment car ploughs through M'boro fences

Blake Antrobus
by
24th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
DASHCAM footage has captured the terrifying moment a car ploughed through fences and rolled over in Maryborough.

The footage, uploaded to social media, shows the ute travelling along Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough about 6.03am on Friday.

As it passes the Creek Road Fish and Chips shop, the ute veers to the wrong side of the road before hitting the sidwalk.

The vehicle then hits a sign before ploughing through several fences and trees.

It can then be seen flipping and coming to a stop in a cloud of dust.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Both were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

dashcam footage fcemergency fraser coast maryborough queensland ambulance service rollover
