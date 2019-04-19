Menu
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
Sport

Watch the Brisbane to Gladstone live here

by Kyle Pollard
19th Apr 2019 10:52 AM
The time-honoured Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race starts today. Follow the live stream below as the competitors look to break the record that was set last year.

The overall handicap winner of the race is awarded The Courier-Mail Cup and Sydney merchant banker Matt Allen is chasing history on his 66-foot racer Ichi Ban.

In this year's field of 40 yachts - and with not a pigeon among them - Allen is trying to match the hat-trick of titles collected by Norseman in 1954-1956.

