WATCH: The proposal of the century

RECENTLY at Life & Style we sent out a call for the best love and romance story.

Boy did we get the pick.

The one we've chosen will truly blow you away.

Just imagine you're a young couple in love.

Marriage isn't necessary on your schedule and you fall pregnant.

Nine months later a healthy baby girl, Aurora, is born.

She's the light of your lives.

You're a family but there's no real need for that ring on your finger.

Isn't necessary because you've already made that commitment.

Then baby number two makes himself known as that little bump in the belly.

Well, that's more than okay, too.

Katy Oldfield and Reece Maude, a young healthy and happy couple, enjoying life and taking things naturally, living in the present, honouring their love, relationship and family.

Both Maryborough kids who were introduced by mutual friends in their twenties.

Back then they weren't on each other's radar, despite living close by.

They are hard workers with Reece now doing FIFO work and Katy a freelance graphic designer.

It's clear they miss each other, the kids miss their dad when he's away, two or three weeks on and maybe one week at home.

These two love-birds are made for each other.

They laugh together a lot.

They're adventurous and have travelled overseas and across Australia and have lived together in the Whitsundays.

Reece's family love the snow and would take annual holidays to the ski slopes.

He's an avid snowboarder. Katy is too.

And that's why they made the decision to live in Jindabyne after their first child was born. Why not? You're only young once!

I get the feeling they'll be young together forever such is the lightness of spirit.

And here's where the twist in the story comes.

The moment for which you've all been waiting.

Why did Life & Style choose them to profile for this feature?

Because we all reckon the effort this fiancé put into his proposal is phenomenal.

It's the set-up and the video of the century, as far as we're concerned.

Reece is humble, but he kind of likes that we all 'get it.'

He wanted the world to know just how special Katy is to him.

Talk about singing your love from the rooftops!

IN LOVE: Katy Oldfield and Reece Maude have a heart warming tale. JOY BUTLER

How about professing your love by plastering it across the side of a mountain?

Okay no more suspense because when I'm finished here you can see if for yourself with the video on our Facebook page.

Reece was home from work and his brother Troy came to visit.

They had already hatched a plan months before.

Reece had a jeweller in Canberra design the ring and it was ready.

A few days earlier they'd gone out to that mountain and he'd spent hours writing a love note to Katy in the snow.

A heartfelt message frozen for a short period of time.

Lucky when they'd passed it a day earlier Katy had been looking the other way - whew!

On this particular day, the day of the proposal, they decided to play a game with Katy.

She was up for it, why not?

She was a little bit hormonal and needed the diversion, plus she had a feeling that something was going on but she couldn't quite put her finger on it.

So she decided just to push that baby brain feeling aside and to go with the flow.

This would give the boys time to race around with the go-pro and camera and take the photos they needed to create the proposal video.

Whilst she was out of the house and occupied, they would then set to editing some 2700 photos (11 photos per second) into a video.

It was to be the second-last clue in the treasure hunt.

These brothers are not professionals, however, their creativity is genius. We've seen it - it's amazing - and it will blow you away!

Following the clues she went for a coffee, a massage, and a few other stops along the way.

Back home Katy was attempting to work out how to get that second-last cue. She was taking some time.

It was a key ring with a smiley face? Right now Reece was panicking.

Not because she couldn't figure out the clue. That was great. He hadn't asked her dad!

Katy's struggle to decipher the penultimate piece of this complex puzzle gave him just enough time to receive his father-in-law's blessing.

With much relief he helped her with the last clue.

The keyring was a USB and as he helped her load it onto the computer he got down on bended knee in readiness.

By the end of the viewing they were both in tears and he was able to show her the ring and pop the question.

Of course, she said yes. How could she not!

Right then and there they uploaded the video onto Facebook in a grand announcement to their friends and family.

Feedback from males 'Geez mate, you've set the bar bloody high!'