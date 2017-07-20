22°
News

Watch the space station fly over tonight

Jonathan Reichard
| 20th Jul 2017 11:09 AM Updated: 12:48 PM
Molly Younie took this photo of the International Space Station over Mackay on Wednesday night, July 19, 2017.
Molly Younie took this photo of the International Space Station over Mackay on Wednesday night, July 19, 2017. Molly Younie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH no clouds forecast for the next few days comes the chance to see the International Space Station fly over in the early evenings.

The space station will be visible Thursday night for about six minutes, appearing at 6.05pm in the south-west and travelling towards the north-east. Six minutes is a relatively long time for it to be visible, some days it only appears for two minutes.

It will likely appear as a bright light moving quickly across the sky, as the space station flies at approximately 29,000 kmh.

The ISS will also be visible for two minutes travelling in the same direction on Friday from 6:52pm.


Find out when the ISS will be above your town

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  astronomy editors picks international space station iss nasa night sky sky at night space stargazing

BUDGET: M’boro CBD ratepayers win big with rate decrease

BUDGET: M’boro CBD ratepayers win big with rate decrease

HE PROMISED he would keep rates down and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has largely delivered.

Skipper outraged red tape kept him from saving whale

Pacific Whale Foundation skipper Scott Whitcombe wishes he could have done more to help the whale.

The whale was caught in heavy rope off the coast of Fraser Island.

Boy bitten in groin by dog on the Fraser Coast

A child was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog.

A boy was taken to hospital after the incident.

We're not being honest when it comes to our weight

OBESE: Most people are not being honest about their own health.

Queenslanders are telling themselves porky pies about their weight

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank on Channel 10 saw Melbourne university mates Selvam Sinnappan, 30, and Winston Wijeyeratne, 29, turn down a $500K offer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Addictive Dramatics: Don't spit chips, it's all an act

The cast of Spitting Chips in rehearsal for their play to be performed at the Urangan High School.

Spitting Chips, exposes the traumatic experience of grieving.

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $323,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price