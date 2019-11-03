Menu
Grandchester drug lab raid, 011119
Crime

WATCH: Toowoomba police raid a meth lab

3rd Nov 2019 9:27 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
POLICE charged three people after executing a search warrant at a property in Grandchester on Friday.

Around 10.30am, Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant and allegedly located a clandestine laboratory on the property which included 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets.

Police further allege stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of suspected stolen property were located at the site, believed to be linked to several break and enter offences.

The search resulted in locating 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine.

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with a total of 39 charges.

Investigations are ongoing.

